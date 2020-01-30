The property at 3 Boundary street may soon see a facelift, with the property owner applying for a development variance permit with the City of Kimberley in hopes of renovating and adding a dwelling unit above the existing garage. (Bulletin file)

Boundary St. garage slated for fix-up

A Development Variance Permit (DVP) for 3 Boundary Street is currently in the works at City Hall, with Kimberley City Council approving a notice to neighbours of 3 Boundary Street at a regular meeting on Monday.

Andy Cetinski, owner the property, has applied for a variance permit with the City in hopes of developing a residential dwelling on top of the existing service garage.

Council adopted an amendment to a zoning bylaw in October of last year, that allows for a single residential dwelling as an accessory use in the C-3 Commercial Automotive Zone.

READ MORE: Historic theatre reborn – The Armond will rise again

In a report to Council, City Planner Christopher Jones explained that the remainder of the building will be renovated to match the new addition and the applicant intends to operate a car restoration business out of the existing garage bays.

“Aside from the balcony and stairway to access the proposed unit, the footprint of the building will remain the same and no additional automotive uses, other than those which previously existed, are proposed for the site,” Jones explained. “The variance height is requested since the existing garage is taller than the average building in order to accommodate the automotive bays.”

Council and City staff discussed the proposed DVP at Monday’s meeting. Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning Services, says that last year’s zoning bylaw amendment was changed for this exact purpose, and this is the first proposal related to that bylaw to come through City Hall.

“This is the first proposal moving forward in that amendment. We’re giving notice to neighbours for the height variance,” Pollock said. “The second story to the building needs a side-yard variance to allow for a small increase in height (one foot, three inches). The height of the building will be 25 feet total.”

RELATED: Kimberley 2019 construction values highest in years at over $32 million

He says that staff has looked over the proposal, and there are no concerns from the building official or fire department at this time.

“It’s quite an attractive design with a unique roof element,” said Pollock.

Pollock explained that there were previous questions about the uses of the site, and concerns arose around the soil, water and sewage. He adds that the Ministry of Environment says the land is safe for this particular use.

“Since the owner is proposing to use the existing building, there will be no disturbance to the soil,” said Pollock.

Councillor Kent Goodwin asked about potential servicing and access issues with the property.

Pollock replied saying that an internal review identified that water and sewer may need to be re-aligned in the future, which can happen when the Boundary revitalization takes place.

“We will continue to work with the proponents to come up with a plan that meets those requirements,” said Pollock.

To cap off the discussion, both Councillor Nigel Kitto and Mayor Don McCormick said that they are pleased with this proposal and hope that it continues to move forward.

“I have to commend the owners for their proposal, they’re finally dealing with an eyesore that hasn’t changed in years, so kudos to them and I wish them the best,” said Kitto.

McCormick echoed Kitto’s statement by saying, “this is a highly-visible building in a central location and one by one property owners are completing face-lifts to these types of buildings. This is great to see.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Indigenous protesters arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint
Next story
Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

Just Posted

Boundary St. garage slated for fix-up

A Development Variance Permit (DVP) for 3 Boundary Street is currently in… Continue reading

Homegrown Music at Centre 64 January 25 2020

JOHN ALLEN As always, this was another joyful and incredibly fine evening… Continue reading

City of Kimberley applying for second intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization grant

If successful, land and business owners will have a second opportunity to apply

Looking for new directors for Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

The Annual General Meeting of Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 is… Continue reading

Kimberley Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Kimberley CWL donates to Breakfast Program

The Catholic Women’s League in Kimberley recenlty donated to the Selkirk Breakfast… Continue reading

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read