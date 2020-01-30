Boundary St. garage slated for fix-up

The property at 3 Boundary street may soon see a facelift, with the property owner applying for a development variance permit with the City of Kimberley in hopes of renovating and adding a dwelling unit above the existing garage. (Bulletin file)

A Development Variance Permit (DVP) for 3 Boundary Street is currently in the works at City Hall, with Kimberley City Council approving a notice to neighbours of 3 Boundary Street at a regular meeting on Monday.

Andy Cetinski, owner the property, has applied for a variance permit with the City in hopes of developing a residential dwelling on top of the existing service garage.

Council adopted an amendment to a zoning bylaw in October of last year, that allows for a single residential dwelling as an accessory use in the C-3 Commercial Automotive Zone.

In a report to Council, City Planner Christopher Jones explained that the remainder of the building will be renovated to match the new addition and the applicant intends to operate a car restoration business out of the existing garage bays.

“Aside from the balcony and stairway to access the proposed unit, the footprint of the building will remain the same and no additional automotive uses, other than those which previously existed, are proposed for the site,” Jones explained. “The variance height is requested since the existing garage is taller than the average building in order to accommodate the automotive bays.”

Council and City staff discussed the proposed DVP at Monday’s meeting. Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning Services, says that last year’s zoning bylaw amendment was changed for this exact purpose, and this is the first proposal related to that bylaw to come through City Hall.

“This is the first proposal moving forward in that amendment. We’re giving notice to neighbours for the height variance,” Pollock said. “The second story to the building needs a side-yard variance to allow for a small increase in height (one foot, three inches). The height of the building will be 25 feet total.”

He says that staff has looked over the proposal, and there are no concerns from the building official or fire department at this time.

“It’s quite an attractive design with a unique roof element,” said Pollock.

Pollock explained that there were previous questions about the uses of the site, and concerns arose around the soil, water and sewage. He adds that the Ministry of Environment says the land is safe for this particular use.

“Since the owner is proposing to use the existing building, there will be no disturbance to the soil,” said Pollock.

Councillor Kent Goodwin asked about potential servicing and access issues with the property.

Pollock replied saying that an internal review identified that water and sewer may need to be re-aligned in the future, which can happen when the Boundary revitalization takes place.

“We will continue to work with the proponents to come up with a plan that meets those requirements,” said Pollock.

To cap off the discussion, both Councillor Nigel Kitto and Mayor Don McCormick said that they are pleased with this proposal and hope that it continues to move forward.

“I have to commend the owners for their proposal, they’re finally dealing with an eyesore that hasn’t changed in years, so kudos to them and I wish them the best,” said Kitto.

McCormick echoed Kitto’s statement by saying, “this is a highly-visible building in a central location and one by one property owners are completing face-lifts to these types of buildings. This is great to see.”



