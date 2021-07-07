Matthew Lasser steadies himself as Jim Lasser loads him up with wood during a building party to make beds for local firefighters, as Samuel Masterton and Keith Lasser work in the background. (Submitted/Stephanie Hooker)

Brand new beds awaiting wildfire crews who lost everything in Lytton fire

Group of businesses and volunteers get together to support firefighters with beds, funds

The Lytton Creek fire destroyed the homes of 26 BC Wildfire staff, who have been busy fighting that very same fire.

And while they have been out working on the fireline, people in Hope have been busy making sure that when they get a chance to rest, they can.

Within 48 hours of the fire, volunteers in Hope had sorted out new beds, linens, pillows and even fridges to be able to give these firefighters. Those were all donated by Fabio Scaldaferri at Hope Mattress Recycling.

Luke Adrian at Fraser Valley Building Supplies/Rona donated all the materials to build the bed frames, and Jim Lasser at Tri-West Contracting & Excavating donated his shop for the build party as well as his trailers for transport.

A building party has already taken place to build the frames, and the group’s goal is to have real beds and living areas set up for when the crew gets back to the base from their fire camp.

“That way they can get a good rest before heading back to the fireline for their next firecamp rotation,” says Stephanie Hooker, who has helped with the efforts. She said there is a huge team of helpers that have made the big goal of sweet dreams possible.

And that’s not all they’re doing. There is a specific GoFundMe account set up to help the wildfire crew get back on their feet. Nearly $10,000 has already been raised via the Lytton Firefighter Support Fund, toward a goal of $100,000.

It’s being organized by Rachel Reimer, and she reports that nearly $5,000 was raised in the very first day of the fundraiser.

“Lytton firefighters are fighting the fire that has taken their homes, and each day they face the reminder of what they’ve lost,” she said. “This group of people are an incredible resource to the community, and we need to support them now as they continue to face this fire and the challenging season ahead.”

The fund will be used to support the firefighters to rebuild, and to support their mental health and well-being going forward, she added.

“As a former firefighter based in Lytton, I know many of these folks personally. Lytton is a small, remote, and fierce place to fight fire. It takes courage to step into that challenge. Let’s show up for them now.”

To donate to that GoFundMe, search Lytton Firefighter Support Fund.

READ MORE: ‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2021

