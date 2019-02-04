Break in at Wasa business over weekend

Video surveillance captured the break and enter. Kimberley RCMP file

Two, as yet unknown suspects brok into a business in Wasa on Saturday, February 2, 2019. They took wine, chips and pop, but no cash.

Sgt. Chris Newl of the Kimberley RCMP reports that they two entered the business on Wasa Park Lake Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning. They were in the store for no longer than two minutes.

A police dog tracked them as far as Wolf Creek Road.

Video surveillance shows two subjects wearing black pants, hoodies and gloves.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Kimberley RCMP (250-427-4811) or Crimestoppers (1-800-222-8477).

Previous story
Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo
Next story
Early morning impaired driver in Kimberley

Just Posted

Break in at Wasa business over weekend

Two, as yet unknown suspects brok into a business in Wasa on… Continue reading

Early morning impaired driver in Kimberley

The Kimberley RCMP did conduct road checks over the weekend — three… Continue reading

Red hot Kimberley Dynamiters keep on winning

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continue to be red hot in the… Continue reading

Bouldering competition at Kimberley’s Spirit Rock

A bouldering competition was held at Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in Kimberley… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

OTTAWA—Today in the House of Commons, NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The top news stories this week across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Fernie, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Extreme cold warning issued for Elk Valley, Yoho, Kootenay national parks

Temperatures to plunge to nearly -40C; public, motorists urged to prepare

East Kootenay former teacher inspires at film festival

The Grizzlies’ Russ Sheppard offers insight into making of film, life in the Arctic in Fernie

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Most Read