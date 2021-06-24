BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says they number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More to come.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
Lawyers debate jailhouse vote that may have won Yukon election
Next story
Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

Principal’s Award winner Declan Armstrong with Principal Clint Dogopol. Photo submitted
Selkirk Secondary year end awards

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project

No fireworks are allowed this Canada Day in the Kootenays as rising temperatures raise concerns about fires. File photo
No fireworks allowed in Kootenays as new restrictions announced

Alpine flowers are blooming along the Gray Creek Pass Above, avalanche lilies. Dave Lymbery photo
Gray Creek Pass now open