Police officers and volunteers march to the woods to search, Friday, July 10, 2020 in Saint-Apollinaire Que. Police are continuing their search around a Quebec City suburb after they issued an Amber Alert Thursday for two young girls and their 44-year-old father who investigators believe disappeared following a highway car crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

Quebec provincial police have confirmed the bodies of two sisters who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found.

The search for Romy Carpentier, 6, and her sister, Norah Carpentier, 11, as well as their father, Martin Carpentier, picked up again Saturday morning in a Quebec City suburb, after an Amber Alert was issued this week.

Earlier in the day, a provincial police spokeswoman said police were hopeful they would find the girls alive.

Martin Carpentier remains missing.

The girls and their father are believed to have been involved in a highway accident Wednesday night in the town of Saint-Apollinaire, south of Quebec City.

Martin Carpentier’s car was found empty after the crash, and police have been searching a wooded, rural area near where it took place.

Mathieu, the police spokeswoman, said that objects were found in the woods during the search.

On Friday, the parner of Martin Carpentier released a statement, urging people to be vigilant as police searched for the trio.

More to come.

