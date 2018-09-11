BREAKING: Crews responding to wildfire burning near Trail hospital

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and is currently .8 hectares in size.

“We have resources en route to the scene, that comprise of 25 personell,” Justin Hunse told Black Press Media, which includes “one initial attack crew, one unit crew and one officer.”

The ground crews, which include the local fire department, are being supported by two helicopters and one group of air tankers.

Video sent in by a Trail Times reader Karla Kratky shows heavy smoke on the hillside.

At this time it’s believed the fire was caused by lightning in the area.

“Though the winds are variable in that area becuse of unsettled weather, it certainly looks like fire is moving away from town,” Hunse said.

More to come.

