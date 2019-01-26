Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister John McCallum speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

John McCallum has resigned as ambassador to China at the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of comments he made about a Huawei executive detained in Canada.

The prime minister did not immediately issue an explanation, but the move comes just hours after the former ambassador was quoted in StarMetro Vancouver as saying it would be “great for Canada” if the United States drops an extradition request against Meng Wanzhou.

“From Canada’s point of view, if (the U.S.) drops the extradition request, that would be great for Canada,” McCallum told the Star.

That comment followed a statement McCallum issued Thursday, saying he misspoke earlier in the week when he discussed Meng Wanzhou’s case with a group of Chinese-language journalists in Toronto, listing several arguments he thought could help her with her legal fight against extradition.

READ MORE: McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

The dismissal of McCallum was too little too late for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who had called on Trudeau to fire the ambassador on the grounds that the remarks raised concerns about the politicization of the Meng case.

“It should never have come to this,” Scheer tweeted Saturday. ”Justin Trudeau should have fired his ambassador the moment he interfered in this case. Instead, he did nothing and allowed more damage to be done. More weakness and more indecision from Trudeau on China.”

Trudeau initially came to McCallum’s defence after the first set of controversial remarks became public but before Friday’s comments. The prime minister said earlier this week that his government’s focus was on getting detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor home safely from China and ensuring their rights are respected — and recalling McCallum wouldn’t achieve that.

The PMO declined to comment on exactly what led to the prime minister’s change of heart about McCallum’s fate.

In a news release announcing the ambassador’s resignation, Trudeau thanked McCallum for nearly two decades of service. He noted that McCallum served as minister of immigration and refugees between 2015 and 2017, during the height of Canada’s effort to resettle Syrian refugees.

Jim Nickel, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Canada in Beijing, will represent the country in China as charge d’affaires effective immediately, the prime minister said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
350 B.C. first responders to gather and talk about their mental health
Next story
Carleton University warns of ‘hazard on campus,’ evacuates buildings

Just Posted

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Plight of Kootenay schools highlighted in budget report

Provincial budget report notes huge repair bill at Cranbrook school and capacity issues in Fernie

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read