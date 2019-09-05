Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

A Kelowna father has admitted to killing his wife and two daughters just weeks before Christmas 2017 in a surprise guilty plea Thursday.

Jacob Forman was facing two first-degree murder charges in the killings of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia, and one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Clara Forman.

READ MORE: Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman reversed his initial non-guilty plea during an ongoing voir dire hearing to determine admissibility of evidence from both Crown counsel and defense in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna. His trial was expected to start in mid-November.

Earlier this week, when he entered his plea, Forman told the pre-trial judge that “I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying.”

Sentencing has been adjourned to Sept. 16 in Kelowna, BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kelowna man Jacob Forman, accused of killing his wife and two children, in an undated photo. (Black Press Media files)

Previous story
B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Just Posted

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

First Saturday in September

Most activities taking place outside Centre 64

Union says no further Kootenay Lake ferry shut downs planned for now

Workers are currently negotiating for a new contract

Maintenance, dredging taking place in Mark Creek this week

Over time gravel washes down the creek and ends up in the holding pond: City CAO

Kootenay Country Fair at Fort Steele this Sunday

It’s after Labour Day and it’s time for local gardeners to show… Continue reading

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

Most Read