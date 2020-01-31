Christopher Ausman’s brother donning a shirt in his honour at the Kelowna Law Courts on Jan. 30. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

BREAKING: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison

Steven Pirko will serve 11 years before he is eligible for parole

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

Steven Pirko will serve life in prison with 11 years before he is eligible for parole, BC Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton decided today.

Pirko will receive two years and seven months (947 days) of pre-sentence credit for time served towards his sentence, meaning he will be eligible for parole in 2028.

Life in prison was a forgone conclusion with the conviction of second-degree murder in June, but through sentencing, Betton decided some additional period of parole ineligibility is necessary.

“He has expressed remorse and in my view, it’s sincere,” said Betton.

Second-degree murder carries a parole eligibility range of 10 years minimum up to a maximum of 25 years.

The Crown suggested a 12-15 year period of parole ineligibility, while defence was arguing for the mandatory minimum of 10 years.

In June, the convicting jury recommended 12 years.

More to come.

———-

Christopher Ausman’s friends and family broke into tears as the man convicted of killing their friend, son and father faced them and expressed his regret in a Kelowna courtroom this morning.

“I just want to say I’m very, very sorry for everything,” said Steven Pirko. “It makes me sick how sad that little girl is and how sad all of you are. I feel horrible and I always will. I’d give almost anything to take it back.”

Pirko, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019 for the January 2014 killing of Ausman, a Cranbrook man. While a life sentence is required for a second-degree murder conviction, the sentencing hearing will determine how long Pirko will serve before he’s eligible for parole.

During Crown counsel David Grabavac’s submissions on Thursday morning, he told Justice Allan Betton a 12 to 15 year period would be fitting and in line with the 12 years recommended by the convicting jury.

Defence counsel Jordan Watt is seeking the minimum amount of time before Pirko’s parole eligibility at 10 years, calling Crown’s suggestion “unreasonable and excessive.”

“There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t feel regret; there’s not a day that goes by he doesn’t feel remorse,” said Watt during Thursday’s proceedings.

“Mr. Pirko is still a young and immature person, however, he is not the same person as he was five years ago and in 10 years he will not be the same person he is here in this courtroom.”

The pain felt by Ausman’s family became apparent as they shared their victim impact statements on Thursday, which moved most in the courtroom to tears.

Anne Hutton, Ausman’s mother, said she has been trying to find the words to explain her grief for the past six years and called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“What is left is nothing short of a living hell,” she said. “My shattered heart will never heal.”

Ausman’s daughter, Dylynn Couttie, now 16-years-old, was just 10 years old when she lost her father.

“I will never be able to know who my father was. I can only hear about who he was,” she said. “I will never remember what his voice sounded like or how he dressed.”

Ausman’s family and friends filled up the courtroom again on Friday.

BC Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to give his decision later this morning.

READ MORE: Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman
Next story
Britain leaves the EU, leaps into the unknown

Just Posted

Kimberley Cranbrook Robbie Burns Night

The Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance Association rcently hosted their annual Robbie Burns… Continue reading

Kimberley Youth Action Network to host climate change solutions event at Centre 64

The event will feature Climate Change Leader Laura Sacks

College of the Rockies students holding health fair

Students will be able to provide information on a wide range of health care topics

City restructures Economic Development Department

Economic Development manager has been let go

Coach Greg McAulay reflects on the past 20 years in curling

McCaulay is in Cranbrook this week, coaching the Dennis Rink in the 2020 BC Curling Championships

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

BREAKING: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison

Steven Pirko will serve 11 years before he is eligible for parole

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Team Tardi make the jump from juniors to compete at BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway, and one of the talks… Continue reading

Most Read