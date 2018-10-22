BREAKING: Person arrested after motel stabbing in Fernie

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the Super 8 Hotel in Fernie on Monday morning. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

A person is in custody after a random stabbing attack at a Fernie motel this morning.

At approximately 8 a.m. Monday, Elk Valley RCMP was called to the Super 8 Hotel on Highway 3, where a male patron had been stabbed with a sharp object in the restaurant area.

According to police, the suspect was not staying at the motel and did not know the victim.

Constable Blaine Rawles said it was unclear at this time what motivated the attack, which appeared to be random.

However, the RCMP has assured the public their safety is not at risk.

“Shortly after (the attack), police were able to observe video and identify the suspect who had stabbed the individual at the Super 8,” said Rawles.

“He was located approximately an hour later and arrested without any further incidents.”

The victim was stabbed once in the face and neck area, and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At this stage, police do not know what kind of object was used in the crime, which has been described as unusual for Fernie.

It took RCMP officers about an hour to track down the suspect, who fled on foot and was arrested at their residence about 1km from Super 8.

Rawles said the suspect is in their mid-20s and known to police. They will remain in custody until a bail hearing is held.

More to come.