Multiple people have been injured in a Saanich shooting. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Multiple people have been injured in a Saanich shooting. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Saanich shooting near bank

Two people in custody, police searching for possible third suspect

UPDATE: Two people are in custody, police are searching for a possible third suspect.

Multiple people have been injured in what witnesses on scene are saying is a bank robbery at Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street near Pear Street.

The Saanich Police Department has confirmed there have been multiple injuries during a gunfire exchange.

The department has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road.

Officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Witnesses in the area are reporting hearing what sounded like “at least 50” shots fired. Other witnesses are reporting hearing at least 15 shots. Police are asking people in the area to get inside.

Unconfirmed reports that two officers have been shot.

Police and other emergency crews, including fire and ambulance, are on scene.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking News

Previous story
Housing, homelessness and poverty are top concerns in B.C. municipal election: survey

Just Posted

x
City of Kimberley purchases organics collection truck

Enjoy Canada Day festivities in Kimberley and Cranbrook this Friday. Bulletin file
Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

To support the Spark Society for Youth, the members of the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 were pleased to donate $1,000 to the society. Bev Middlebrook provided this photo of some of the youth heading out on a summer adventure.
Kimberley Elks donate to Spark Society for Youth

Cranbrook.
Affordability challenges remain amid growing Kootenay population