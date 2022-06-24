RCMP says a body has been found in Mission Creek. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Body found in flooded field near Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

A body was discovered in a flooded field in the 3600 block of Berard Road this afternoon

Kelowna RCMP says a farmer has reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road around 5 p.m. on Friday (June 24).

Officers have secured the area and the B.C. Coroner Service has been notified and is en route. RCMP says the body at this time is unconfirmed to be that of Chelsea Cardno, who went missing upstream from that location on June 14, which resulted in an intensive search by the RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Out of respect for the family and close friends of Chelsea Cardno, the RCMP requested that the public avoid the area.

“RCMP have notified the family of Cardno and have offered all supports available,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP investigation service officer.

RCMP will continue to work alongside the B.C. who have the lead on the investigation.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsMissionRCMP

Previous story
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices

Just Posted

Almost time for the Best of the Fests. Bulletin/Larry Tooze file
Cranbrook Kia JulyFest still looking for volunteers

Veteran Doug Prentice, Ret’d Special Forces, looks with dismay at the boulders where the plaques used to be mounted. Cindy Postnikoff photo.
Memorial plaques stolen from Kimberley Veterans Park

SD6 is pursuing a plan to provide after-school child care.(EvgeniT/Pixabay photo) (EvgeniT/Pixabay photo)
School District 6 Child Care Implementation Plan

Photo submitted
Pretend ride into Sullivan Mine in Kimberley very popular