BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria is reporting the discovery of a plane crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

According to the JRCC, a plane bound for Tofino Saturday did not arrive.

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little,

19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Experts call for ice climbers to wear avalanche safety gear in the mountains

Just Posted

Serious accident south of Marysville; highway remains closed for traffic reconstructionist to work

Traffic being diverted throught Stirton Road

Traffic backed up near Marysville due to vehicle incident

A motor vehicle incident just south of Marysivlle has closed Highway 95A… Continue reading

Drive with care, Mainroad cautions

Highways contractor Mainroad is advising anyone travelling today to use caution, as… Continue reading

Peewee Nitros and Bantam Dynamiters host another successful toy drive for Food Bank

Hundreds of toys were donated.

Buchy qualifies for U18 provincials next March

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy is one busy curler. She has already qualified for… Continue reading

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

Most Read