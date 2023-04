Police believe there may be an armed suspect in the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza

Multiple armed RCMP officers are on the scene after reports of a hostage situation at Salish Plaza in downtown Chilliwack.

There is a possible armed suspect at the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road.

Streets in the area have been blocked and RCMP officers are keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

More to come.

