Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside of a private elementary school in the Lower Mainland city of Delta.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. today (Feb. 20) at Immaculate Conception School, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Peter Darbyshire, media relations specialist with the Provincial Health Services Authority, said two patients were transported to hospital in critical condition.

No children are believed to have been involved in the incident.

A suspect is currently in police custody, however the scene remains very active.

“We are asking parents who have not yet been able to get their children to pick them up at 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot,” Leykauf said.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

More to come.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Unvaccinated teens seek measles shot in wake of Vancouver outbreak
Next story
Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Just Posted

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Workshop will assist farmers and ranchers with wildfire preparedness

As the past few summers have proven, wildfires are a huge concern… Continue reading

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

A fun-filled February

Kimberley cross country team continues to produce excellent results

The Kimberley XC Skiers (KiXS team) have had a busy calendar of… Continue reading

Students give two thumbs up to no more B.C. student loan interest

Eliminating the loan interest charges could say the average graduate $2,300 over 10 years

Manitoba ‘pauses’ link with ex-B.C. premier Gordon Campbell after allegations

Campbell had been hired to review two major hydro projects

Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

The Vancouver Asahi baseball team won various championships across the Pacific Northwest

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. says NDP on track to deliver promise

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Most Read