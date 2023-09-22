Bridge on Kimberley’s Lions Trail to be closed for repairs for three weeks

The bridge on the Lions Trail is closed for repairs. City of Kimberley file

The popular walking trail between Kimberley and Marysville, Lions Trail, will be closed from September 25 for approximately three weeks. The trail is closed so repairs can be made to the bridge.

During the closure period, alternative routes and detour signs will be in place on all entrances of the Lion’s Trail to guide trail users. All pedestrians and trail users are asked to respect posted signage and detour routes and to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

The work being conducted will ensure the safety of users and the longevity of the infrastructure. These repairs are a crucial part of the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the City’s infrastructure.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

