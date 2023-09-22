The bridge on the Lions Trail is closed for repairs. City of Kimberley file

The bridge on the Lions Trail is closed for repairs. City of Kimberley file

Bridge on Kimberley’s Lions Trail to be closed for repairs for three weeks

The popular walking trail between Kimberley and Marysville, Lions Trail, will be closed from September 25 for approximately three weeks. The trail is closed so repairs can be made to the bridge.

During the closure period, alternative routes and detour signs will be in place on all entrances of the Lion’s Trail to guide trail users. All pedestrians and trail users are asked to respect posted signage and detour routes and to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

The work being conducted will ensure the safety of users and the longevity of the infrastructure. These repairs are a crucial part of the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the City’s infrastructure.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation residential school probe finds 158 child deaths, potential unmarked graves

Just Posted

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

The bridge on the Lions Trail is closed for repairs. City of Kimberley file
Bridge on Kimberley’s Lions Trail to be closed for repairs for three weeks

Dale Richardson, Paper Excellence employee (middle), with STARS representatives, during the cheque presentation. Photo submitted
Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to STARS Air Ambulance

Patrick Carrick's Rhythm By Nature will be touring the Kootenays, promoting learning, healing and fun through the power of percussion. Photo submitted.
Certified ‘Circles of Rhythm’ master facilitator Patrick Carrick tours Kootenays