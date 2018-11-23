A brown pelican is seen in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC SPCA Wild Animal Rescue Centre.)

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

A brown pelican that had been in the repeated care of the BC SPCA in Victoria has died days after it was brought in with another injury.

An SPCA spokeswoman says caregivers found the female bird dead Friday.

Society chief scientific officer Sara Dubois says the pelican was rescued Monday near Victoria when it was spotted in distress from injuries that may have been caused by a dog attack.

The SPCA’s website says the pelican was transferred from Vancouver on May 1 because it was skinny and in poor health and was released off Victoria in August after other brown pelicans were seen in the area.

Vancouver Island is at the northern-most point of the breeding range for brown pelicans, which are identified by their very long bill, elastic throat pouch and a two-metre wing span.

The pelicans are common in California and Mexico and were on the brink of disappearing from North America after 1950 due to the use of chemicals like DDT.

READ MORE: BC SPCA praises City of Victoria for bylaw amendments

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills
Next story
3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort introduces Up-Tracking route for 2018/19 season

Up-tracking, or skinning, will only be permitted in the designated area.

Wheelchair accessible outhouses built at Wycliffe park

Cranbrook Lions Club teams up with regional district to build four accessible outhouses

East Kootenay SPCA’s ‘Cheeks’ seeks new lease on life

The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.

Council receives Kimberley mosquito control report

Duka Environmental Services recently completed the third of five treatments for the… Continue reading

Woodcarver’s home goes out with a blaze

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Most Read