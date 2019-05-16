Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is a member of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services. Bulletin file.

Budget consultation committee coming to Kimberley

Every year the provincial government’s Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services heads out around the province for budget consultations.

The consultation, an annual event where British Columbians are invited to share their priorities and ideas for the next provincial budget, opens on Monday, June 3, 2019. While the consultation typically takes place in the fall, this year it will take place in the summer to enable the committee to deliver its report earlier in the budget process.

And while typically, these consultation meetings tend to be held in Cranbrook, this year the committee will stop in Kimberley on June 11 at the Kimberley Hotel Alpine Room.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he advocated hard for the meeting to be held in Kimberley.

“You have an MLA who represents Kimberley,” said Clovechok, who is a member of the committee. “Everything doesn’t have to be Cranbrook-centric. It’s just as easy for Cranbrook folks to come up to Kimberley for the meeting as it is the other way around.”

“Every year, the committee hears diverse perspectives and suggestions on a number of topics,” said Bob D’Eith, committee chair. “Moving the consultation to June will allow for more time to review and consider this input and the recommendations put forward by the committee.”

“There are many opportunities and ways to participate,” added Dan Ashton, deputy chair. “We encourage all British Columbians to take part and share their views on the issues affecting their families and communities.”

British Columbians can provide their input by speaking with the committee in-person or via teleconference at a public hearing; by providing a written, audio or video submission; or by filling out an online survey.

