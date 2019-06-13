Budget consultation committee visits Kimberley

Local MLA Doug Clovechok is part of committee

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is on a whirlwind tour across the province with the Budget Consultation Committee. He was in Kimberley on Tuesday, June 11 with the committee, which is made up of MLAs of all parties, to hear from British Columbians on what they want to see funded in the upcoming provincial budget.

“We had a few billion in asks,” Clovechok said. “Some of the requests are very unique to a particular area, others we are hearing again and again.”

Clovechok spoke to the Bulletin from Kelowna and was about to head to Kamloops and then on to Vancouver Island. The committee is not a decision making committee but will take the input they have received and make recommendations to the Finance Minister.

“Yesterday in Kimberley, we heard from Mayor McCormick about the Residential Tenancy Act, and how it is actually removing supply from the market.

“The Meadowbrook Community Association talked to us about the old Ministry of Transport pit. They say maybe it’s time for the Ministry to remediate it. We also heard from Kimberley CBAL (Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy).”

As for things he was hearing in many communities, Clovechok says funding for dealing with invasive species was a big one, as was childcare, or the lack thereof.

“There were a lot of questions around the $10 per day daycare and why that didn’t happen,” he said. “Watershed issues are widespread. The colleges were all at the table.”

Overall, Clovechok says that it’s been a great experience talking to British Columbians.

Previous story
Somber memorials on anniversary of Florida nightclub rampage

Just Posted

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

Contestant wins prize, forfeits it for reasons unknown

Budget consultation committee visits Kimberley

Local MLA Doug Clovechok is part of committee

Kimberley D-Day veteran honoured

Royce Jolie was unable to make it to the ceremony, so the veterans came to him

3rd annual Art & Garden Tour in Kimberley July 7

The 3rd annual “Bloom Where You Are Planted” Art & Garden Tour… Continue reading

Know it All: Next up, Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts June’s Show is sure to be spectacular. The feature artist… Continue reading

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Most Read