Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

Burritos top the B.C. palate according to a trend report from DoorDash. (Pixabay)

British Columbia is home to beautiful scenery, bears, and burrito lovers.

DoorDash released its mid-year trend report recently, revealing some of the most-ordered food items over the past six months.

“As most Canadians have had to stay home for the greater part of the year to abide by social distancing rules, at-home eating behaviors have changed significantly,” said a DoorDash representative in a press release.

According to the trend report, burritos, chicken lettuce wraps, and miso soup ranked as the top three foods ordered in the province this year.

ALSO READ: Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

A little further down the top 10 list shows items such as chicken wings, chips and guacamole, pizza, cheeseburgers, quesadillas, and unsurprisingly, poutine.

It may come as a shock to know key lime pie also made the list, suggesting a diverse palate among the provincial population.

Neighbours to the east obviously enjoy a hearty plate of potatoes, with French fries and mashed potatoes ranking first and second on their top 10 list. Chicken tenders stand in third place in Alberta behind the root vegetable delights.

Widening to a national scale, burritos remain in the number one spot, but in bowl form. Canada’s top 20 list also features delicious flavours such as butter chicken, sushi of many varieties, miso soup, poke bowls, salads, garlic bread, pad Thai, and tacos.

As for top condiments of 2020, gravy ranked number one, next to tzatziki, spicy yogurt sauce, ranch and coleslaw.

ALSO READ: Veteran escapes jail time after Greater Victoria judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food and Drink



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.