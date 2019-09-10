Business as usual with yellow bins: RDEK

The yellow bin recycling program is one of two ways that residents and businesses can recycle paper, metal and plastic products in Kimberley. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

There has been some concern among Kimberley business owners that the Regional District of East Kootenay will be doing away with the yellow bin recycling program at the beginning of the new year.

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Supervisor for the RDEK, says this is not the case. He explained that he doesn’t have a “definitive answer” at this time, but that for now it’s the status quo.

“Our contract [with waste management] is due to expire at the end of this year, which is fairly typical, so the board is currently working on a new agreement,” Paterson said. “With the new Recycle BC Depot at the Transfer Station, we are looking at ways that we can still provide services to local businesses.”

He says that with a new contract, things may change slightly, stay exactly the same, or be entirely different, but he could not comment on which direction things will go at this time.

“For now it’s business as usual,” he said, adding that the RDEK Board of Directors will be meeting this fall to go over the new contract, and if anything were to change they will be notifying public at that point.



