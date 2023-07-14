Business owners petition asks for economic impact study on Marysville rezoning

The issue of whether or not to rezone lands in Marysville from its current Official Community Plan use (Industrial) to commercial has been brewing since this past January. There has been a great deal of public comment, a very well attended public hearing and much discussion in the community around the proposal.

With public hearings now closed, council will likely debate the issue at their next regular meeting, scheduled for July 24, 2023. However, at the same hearing, Coun. Sue Cairns intends to file a notice of motion to request an impact assessment of any rezoning of industrial land to commercial.

The request for an impartial third party to produce an impact assessment on the economic ramifications of a new commercial district in Kimberley came from a petition from the business community. That petition was presented to council prior to the June 27 public hearing.

It was signed by 103 businesses, which one of the petition organizers, Marc Raymond of Stonefire Pizza, says were comprised of Platzl businesses as well as others throughout Kimberley and Marysville.

He says that the fact that a majority of Kimberley businesses signed the petition should give it some weight.

Raymond says that the businesses are not for or against a McDonald’s in particular but rather are concerned that a first modification to an OCP land use that leads to rezoning is just the tip of an iceberg.

“Once you’ve done the initial rezoning, it’s difficult to turn down a second request,” he said, adding that it stands to reason that any other property owners along that strip of land would want to rezone as well.

“We’re talking about a piece of land 600 m long by 100 m. That’s a 60,000 square metre piece of land. The entire Platzl is only 40,000 square metres.

“Our concern is that this is now a new commercial district, bigger than our downtown. We don’t know what the economic impact of that might be.”

Raymond says that business owners are fearful of the effect on Kimberley business.

“That’s why we put together the petition.”

He says he is aware that there was another petition.

“That one was signed by about 400 people out of a population of 8,500,” he said. “This petition is the majority of business owners in town. These are the people who fought to stay open during COVID and the ski season without skiers.”

The petition and the request for an economic impact study should carry some weight, he said.

