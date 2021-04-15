The corner of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley now has traffic signals, and new “touchless” signal activation buttons. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The corner of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley now has traffic signals, and new “touchless” signal activation buttons. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Busy Fort Langley intersection gets ‘touchless’ crosswalk signals

The new traffic light started operation in April

The new crosswalk signals at one Langley intersection don’t even require a touch to activate.

The intersection of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley is now equipped with touchless crosswalk signal activators.

The buttons have signs that invite pedestrians to activate them either by touching the buttons, or just by “waving” close to the buttons.

The change is just one part of the upgrade of the intersection, adding signal lights there for the first time.

The intersection has long been a choke point for drivers on 96th Avenue trying to turn left on busy days, and locals had called for a full signal for years.

A crash in 2019 brought more attention to the issue.

An out-of-control SUV sped through the intersection and crashed into the Su Casa spa in September of that year.

READ MORE: Owner of Fort Langley spa destroyed by SUV plans to reopen

READ MORE: FLCA advocates for 96th Avenue crosswalk

By that time, plans had already been drawn up for the signalization of the intersection, but the lights were only turned on this spring.

Fort Langley’s Coun. Eric Woodward welcomed the news of the new signals.

“I think that’s fantastic,” he said, noting the community has been waiting for the signalization for years.

The fact that the signals are touchless is “a sign of the new normal,” under the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The touchless signals were installed by Interprovincial Traffic. A company representative said it’s the first installation of this technology in the Lower Mainland.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyLangleyTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.
Next story
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
69 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Interior Health hospitals not strained by rising COVID case counts

While provincial hospitalizations rise, health care systems in the B.C. Interior remain robust, say officials

Former Dynamiter Caige Sterzer signs on with NCAA Lindenwood Lions. Photo submitted.
Former Dynamiter Caige Sterzer commits to NCAA Lindenwood Lions

Caige Sterzer, a former Kimberley Dynamiter, has moved on from the Tier… Continue reading

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area was reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident” Thursday afternoon, April 15. Photo submitted
Vehicle incident near Fort Steele closes lane of traffic

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey… Continue reading

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
COVID-19 cases rising in the East Kootenay: BC CDC

Cranbrook has highest case count since health officials began releasing weekly local data

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Final witness will extend Langley child murder trial into May or June

Lengthy trial began last autumn with COVID and other factors forcing it to take longer than expected

The rainbow crosswalk at Glover Road and Mary Avenue in Fort Langley has been temporarily covered up for the filming of a movie. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming of Sonic the Hedgehog sequel

The crosswalk will return in late April

The corner of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley now has traffic signals, and new “touchless” signal activation buttons. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Busy Fort Langley intersection gets ‘touchless’ crosswalk signals

The new traffic light started operation in April

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

Most Read