Bylaw officer commends Kimberley on proper physical distancing

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre offered their kudos to the people of Kimberley for respecting social distancing measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Kimberley’s bylaw officer has said that overall the community is observing safe physical distancing and is refraining from recreating in the City’s parks and playgrounds.

The bylaw officer also has reported that there have only been a few issues of improper physical distancing and added that businesses are doing what’s necessary to keep their works and customers safe.

The City reminds the community that all other bylaws are still in effect and will continue to be enforced. This includes leashing pets and paying attention to parking signage, in order to ensure emergency vehicles are have adequate access to those in need to allow them to continue their work keeping Kimberley safe.

Finally, they added that as we approach the Easter weekend, it’s important to keep up with these efforts to flatten the curve, by staying home, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands.



