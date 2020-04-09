Bylaw officer commends Kimberley on proper physical distancing

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre offered their kudos to the people of Kimberley for respecting social distancing measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Kimberley’s bylaw officer has said that overall the community is observing safe physical distancing and is refraining from recreating in the City’s parks and playgrounds.

The bylaw officer also has reported that there have only been a few issues of improper physical distancing and added that businesses are doing what’s necessary to keep their works and customers safe.

The City reminds the community that all other bylaws are still in effect and will continue to be enforced. This includes leashing pets and paying attention to parking signage, in order to ensure emergency vehicles are have adequate access to those in need to allow them to continue their work keeping Kimberley safe.

Finally, they added that as we approach the Easter weekend, it’s important to keep up with these efforts to flatten the curve, by staying home, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family
Next story
B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Just Posted

Search and Rescue see 50 per cent call reduction, hope for further decrease

The BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) extended their gratitude to the… Continue reading

Bylaw officer commends Kimberley on proper physical distancing

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre offered their kudos to the people of… Continue reading

City suspends backyard fires until further notice

Coinciding with a provincial open fire ban across the region, the City… Continue reading

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

COVID-19 leaves Nelson couple with devastating choice

Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson won’t leave their foster children behind in Haiti

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

BC Housing enlists Nelson hotels for COVID-19 isolation spaces

The service is for people either at-risk of or currently homeless

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat

‘In these times of need, when people in the community need something like that done, it’s a no-brainer’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read