Calgary Police looking for missing man who may be heading to B.C.

A man last seen on May 15 in Calgary may be heading to the Kootenay region, according to police

Calgary Police are asking for help locating a man who may be on the way into the Kootenay region of B.C.

Brian Gresl, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, May 15, in the 8400 block of Elbow Drive S.W. in Caglary.

Gresl is described as 6’1” tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and long brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white zipper and strings, dark blue jeans, dark brown shoes and glasses.

He is believed to be driving a 2002 red Volkswagon Golf, which has a European license plate on the front and an Alberta license plate BTM 1206 on the rear.

Anyone with information about Gresl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Services non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.


