Justin Trudeau and the other leaders are heading into the final weekend of campaigning. (Canadian Press)

Justin Trudeau and the other leaders are heading into the final weekend of campaigning. (Canadian Press)

Campaign race for home has main federal party leaders in Eastern, Central Canada

With clock ticking down to Monday’s election, leaders get high-profile endorsements.

With just three days now until the federal election, the main party leaders will be keeping the campaign throttle wide open today as they chase any still undecided votes in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is to begin his day with a scheduled announcement this morning in Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in southwestern Ontario. He’ll be making an announcement in London, Ont., early this afternoon before moving on to St. Catharines, Ont., for an event with supporters this evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed agenda which begins this morning in Sherbrooke, Que., where he’ll talk about the Trudeau government’s record on climate change. Singh will then head east to Sackville, N.S. to visit a local business this afternoon before moving on to Halifax to meet with supporters.

Much of yesterday’s campaigning was dominated by the leaders pointing fingers and firing broadsides of blame at each other over the spiralling COVID-19 crisis in Alberta.

As the clock ticks down to Monday’s election the latest polling suggests the race between the Liberals and Conservatives is still too close to call.

It remains to be seen whether the high level endorsements Justin Trudeau and Erin O’Toole received this week — Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and O’Toole from former prime minister Brian Mulroney — will help tip the scales.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver PPC candidate called to resign after comparing vaccine cards to residential schools

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Ongoing protests, arrests at Fairy Creek over logging ‘not working,’ says judge
Next story
42 soap dispensers ripped from washroom walls at 3 Chilliwack schools over TikTok challenge

Just Posted

July 21 2021 Using a water level tape to collect manual water level measurements in Cranbrook. Photo submitted by LLC.
Water stewardship group: groundwater levels lower this year in Columbia Basin

A stoneware mask entitled Green Man done by Vernon-based artist Bob Kingsmill. Photo courtesy of Mike Redfern.
East Kootenay Landscapes and Okanagan Clay on display in the Gallery at Centre 64

L-R, the Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates: Sarah Bennett (People’s Party of Canada), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (New Democratic Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), and Rana Nelson (Green Party). File photos
Kootenay-Columbia candidates discuss economic and social issues in online forum

BC Centre for Disease Control reporting COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area for Sept. 4-11. Image provided by BC Centre for Disease Control.
Cranbrook COVID-19 case count remains high as numbers drop elsewhere: BC CDC