Caleb McLean. Contributed photo

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

A campaign to send a terminally ill B.C. boy on his dream vacation has succeeded.

A gofundme.com campaign called “Caleb’s Last Vacation” to send eight-year-old Caleb McLean of Langley on a Disney cruise with his family has reached its goal of $45,000.

Over 14 days, 493 people contributed $45,712.

Now that the campaign has reached its goal, father Travis McLean said he has been able to tell Caleb that he will get his wish of a holiday cruise with his family.

“He was excited when we told him about the ‘big Mickey Mouse boat,” Travis said.

“It’s good to see him smile.”

Attempts to remove one of two resurgent tumors have only been partially successful, and doctors have told his family that Caleb only has months to live.

Caleb is currently undergoing radiation therapy after his cancer returned, two years after he was first operated on.

Doctors want to “cause it to pause,” Travis said.

“We have to wait until the radiation finishes [before we can go on the trip]”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill Langley boy

When a visitor from the Make-A-Wish BC and Yukon, a charity that grants wishes to seriously ill kids, asked Caleb what he would like, he said he wanted to go on the “Disney boat” with his mother, father and all five siblings.

That was more than the foundation could cover, and the family was told the trip would only be possible with Caleb, both his parents, and just one of his five siblings.

Caleb’s aunt Danielle Glynn responded by setting up an online GoFundMe campaign to raise the money it would cost to sent Caleb, his parents and all five siblings on his dream vacation.

In an online posting, Glynn thanked the donors for making Caleb’s wish possible.

“”Yay! We did it,” Glynn wrote.

“Thank you to so many people that made this wish possible. From the bottom of our hearts we are truly thankful and could not have done this without all of you.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money
Next story
Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

Just Posted

Kimberley organizations receive funding through CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Close to 40 organizations benefit from over $100K allocated to City of Kimberley.

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

Kimberley water fees will remain the same, sewer fees will rise

Kimberley City Council gave first, second and third readings to the 2019… Continue reading

Development permit goes through for vacant lot in Marysville

The previous building was demolished after a fire in 2008.

Kimberley Trails Society hopes to secure grant funding for new ‘Matthew Creek Connector Trail’

The City of Kimberley has submitted a letter of support for the Society.

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Most Read