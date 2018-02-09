B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

The Campbell River Fire Department arrived on scene of a house fire this afternoon to find heavy black smoke coming out of the balcony sliding doors on the second floor, said Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Doherty.

A fire attack crew of three entered the home and put out the fire in the living room before searching the rest of the house.

They found a dog in the back bedroom, removed it from the residence and deployed the pet oxygen system.

A vet was called to the scene to treat the animal and it was taken back to the clinic, however it was breathing on it’s own, Doherty said.

There were no other injuries and the investigation as to the cause of the fire is ongoing.

 

Campbell River Fire fighters save a dog from a house fire on South Birch St. this afternoon. Photo by Campbell River Fire Department

Campbell River Fire fighters give a dog that they rescued from a fire oxygen. Photo via Campbell River Fire Department

Campbell River Fire responded to a house fire on South Birch St. this afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

