A campfire ban remains in effect for most of the Southeast Fire Centre. Source: BC Wildfire Service

Campfire ban remains for most of Southeast Fire District

BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in some regions after rain and cooler temperatures

A campfire ban remains in place for the entire Cranbrook Fire Zone, despite being lifted in other parts of the province.

On Friday, BC Wildfire Service announced campfire bans would be fully or partly rescinded in specific regions as rain and cooler temperatures reduced the wildfire risk.

Campfires are now permitted in the Columbia Fire Zone, however, a ban remains in place in the rest of the Southeast Fire Centre, including the Boundary, Arrow, Kootenay Lake, Invermere and Cranbrook Fire Zones. In these zones where the fire ban remains, there are several activities that remain prohibited.

– the use of tiki torches

– the use of chimineas

– the use of outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the entire Southeast Fire Centre:

– Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

– stubble or grass burning of any size

– the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

– the use of sky lanterns

– the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

– the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

– the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

The BC Wildfire Service has thanked the public for their continued support, vigilance and co-operation during this challenging fire season.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST, or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

