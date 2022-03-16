Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. Markey couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. Markey couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

Canada cheers U.S. effort to abolish ‘spring forward, fall back’ daylight time ritual

Senate bill still needs to pass the U.S. House of Representatives

A giddy Massachusetts senator, clapping his hands and dancing with delight in the shadow of a sun-drenched U.S. Capitol, isn’t something one sees every day.

But doing away with the annoying ritual of changing the clocks twice a year just brings out the joy in some people.

They include Sen. Ed Markey, who couldn’t contain his excitement this week when the Senate unanimously passed a plan that would make daylight time permanent across the country.

The bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to indicate whether she intends to bring it to a vote.

But it has widespread support — including in Canada, where Ottawa and the provinces have long maintained they would need the U.S. to do it first.

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal MP from Montreal, says Canada will need to follow suit if the U.S. bill becomes law, while B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s happy to see Congress taking the initial steps.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time

RELATED: Permanent daylight time shift remains on hold as clocks set to move ahead Sunday

Previous story
MP Morrison calls Ukraine President ‘a true leader’ following address to Parliament
Next story
Vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada: source

Just Posted

Canadian Parliamentarians and invited guests listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Canadian parliament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP Morrison calls Ukraine President ‘a true leader’ following address to Parliament

One of last year’s Youth Climate Action teams. Wildsight photo
Wildsight updates Kimberley Council on Youth Climate Action team

Masks are still required at the Cranbrook airport and on aircraft, despite the removal of the masking mandate in B.C. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Masks, proof of vaccination still required at Cranbrook airport

Google Earth capture of the lot at the end of Phillips Road, near Selkirk Secondary.
Residential rental development proposed for Phillips Road in Kimberley