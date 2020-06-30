FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

Canada has extended its ban on foreign nationals travelling to Canada until July 31, the Canada Border Services Agency confirmed Tuesday (June 30).

In an email to Black Press Media, spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said that “all travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures.” The order applies to land, sea, air and rail travel.

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel, which expires on July 21.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

The foreign nationals ban was extended through an Order in Council, which requires cabinet, but not parliamentary, approval. The initial ban was brought in on March 16, as Canada – and the world – was grappling with a surge in cases in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear how the European Union, which announced this week that Canada was on a list of 14 countries green-lit for travel, will react to the news. The EU’s travel announcement would allow Canadians entry into the EU’s 27 members and four other nations in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone. However, countries on the list – which does not include the U.S. – are expected to lift their restrictions for travel as well. The EU’s list is scheduled to be updated every 14 days, based on COVID-19 conditions in various nations.

READ MORE: EU reopens its borders to 14 nations, including Canada, but not to U.S. tourists

– with files from the Associated Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air TravelCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader
Next story
Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Just Posted

WildSafeBC reports cougar kill site in Kimberley Nature Park

Use extreme caution if you are walking or hiking in the area.

Wildsight offers online resources for education

Monica Nissen, Wildsight education director, says that the COVID-10 pandemic dumped a… Continue reading

Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.… Continue reading

SD6 schools close for the summer

Still many unknowns about what the return to school in September will look like

WATCH: Selkirk Secondary’s Class of 2020 honoured with parade

A socially-distant substitute to traditional graduation celebrations

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

West Kootenay logging blockader files police complaint, is sued by company

Jessica Ogden had multiple confrontations with RCMP and with loggers in 2019

Thriller Queen: Nelson’s Roz Nay gets personal in Hurry Home

Nay’s new novel launches July 7

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read