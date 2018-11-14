Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

EBay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The manager of the online sales giant’s Canadian and Latin American divisions says continued rotating strikes at Canada Post will result in significant losses for small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

While those businesses have adapted as best they can to the strikes that began Oct. 22, Andrea Stairs says in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the adjustments retailers have made so far to avoid delivery disruptions are unsustainable.

READ MORE: Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

READ MORE: Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

Meanwhile, Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes at its major sorting plants in Vancouver and particularly Toronto.

A spokesman for the Crown corporation says that, as of this morning, there were more than 260 trailers filled with parcels waiting to be unloaded at its Gateway processing plant in Toronto — and that number is expected to rise quickly.

The prime minister warned last week that his government would look at all options to end the labour dispute if there is no significant progress in Canada Post’s contract talks with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton
Next story
Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Just Posted

Red hot Dynamiters continue to win

The Dynamiters have now won their past eight games. Outscoring opponents 42-9, while out-shooting them 338-165.

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 14

Ice Supporters Deserve Better Yet another article out of Winnipeg regarding the… Continue reading

Kimberley Nordic Club building on past success

For the Bulletin The Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) is back in full… Continue reading

Upscale Christmas garage sale at Centre 64

Do you have any unused gifts, presents or just I had to… Continue reading

Starlite campaign kicked off

$30,000 was raised at the Starlite Ball

Watch: Remembrance Day 2018

Kimberley’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the Veteran Memorial Park

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Most Read