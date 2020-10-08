FILE – Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

If you’re planning to shop online for gifts this holiday season, Canada Post is urging you to do so early.

In a Thursday (Oct. 8) news release, Canada Post said 48 per cent of shoppers plan to buy online for Christmas and holiday gifts.

“The rapid escalation in demand for parcel delivery is expected to continue into the holiday season and beyond as more Canadians plan to do their shopping online,” the Crown corporation said.

Canada Post said that the key to actually getting your packages delivered on time is to shop early so as to spread out the surge in holiday shipments.

“Typically, the bulk of holiday parcels arrive in a short-term surge as Canadians do most of their online shopping within a short window close to Christmas,” Canada Post said. “Even with plans to upscale, add capacity and work with customers, a traditional holiday parcel surge combined with unprecedented volumes could overwhelm our capacity to process and deliver across the country.”

To help with the expected volume of packages, Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, adding 1,000 vehicles and buying key equipment. Many communities will get deliveries over the weekends, and the Crown corporation will add more pickup locations and extend post office hours.

READ MORE: Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada PostHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Late Teck Trail tax payment incurs hefty penalty
Next story
‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Just Posted

Logging truck collides with vehicle at Moyie

The head-on collision happened west of Cranbrook early Thursday morning. (Teresa Brown photo)

UPDATE: Missing Cranbrook man located safely

The local detachment is asking for the public’s help in finding Edward Johnson

Montana considering new water quality standards for Lake Koocanusa

The BC government is holding out on recommending a water quality objective… Continue reading

Saving the inner child: A LKB Elder’s experience in the residential school system

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Health care worker’s car vandalized in Cranbrook

Car targeted because of Alberta plates; owner training in Kootenays

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Late Teck Trail tax payment incurs hefty penalty

Teck owes the City of Trail a $550,000 late penalty for missing Aug. 31 property tax deadline

Couple builds roots in Castlegar through skateboarding

Kaleigh Herald and Chris Lowe opened up a skateboarding shop in city this past summer

Confederate flag taken down as quickly as it was mysteriously erected in Smithers

Flag went up early Saturday and was quickly removed by Town staff; police investigating as mischief

Most Read