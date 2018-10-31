Canada Post employees went on strike in South Surrey Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canada Post warned customers Wednesday morning that rolling strikes are leading to larger delays across the country.

Union workers in 52 communities across the country have walked off the job since strikes began on Oct. 22.

On Wednesday, workers in Courtenay, Campbell River, Nanaimo and Port Alberni took to the picket lines, joining their colleagues in Ontario and Quebec.

The company said rotating strikes that shut down major processing centres, like those in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, have made it difficult to keep up operations.

“At this point there is a backlog of over 150 trailers in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal of items waiting to be unloaded and processed, with more arriving every day,” the company said in a statement.

Combined, those centres process a million parcels and package a day.

The company said that a federally-appointed mediator is continuing to aid with negotiations.

Elections BC has said that it does not expect the strikes to negatively impact the mail-in electoral reform referendum, and BC Cannabis Stores are not foreseeing any delays in shipping out product.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press) Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Previous story
The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Just Posted

MLA Clovechok says BCers are ‘offended’ by lack of information prior to referendum

MLA Report

Selkirk girls volleyball team heads to Zones on a win

Congratulations to the Selkirk Bantam Girls v-ball team for winning the Jaffray… Continue reading

Another winning weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros host divison rivals Columbia Valley Rockies and Golden Rockets this weekend

Blind date with a book returns to Kimberley

For the Bulletin Lotus Books is bringing Blind Date With a Book… Continue reading

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Halloween parade at McKim

Every year on Oct. 31, students at McKim gather in the gynmasium… Continue reading

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

Tech company to open office in Nelson

Traction on Demand hopes to begin operations here in January

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

Most Read