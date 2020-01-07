Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance attends a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Latvian President Egils Levits in London on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance says the Canadian military is temporarily relocating some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada relocating some troops from Iraq to Kuwait due to safety concerns: Vance

Vance did not specify how many Canadian troops were being pulled out of Iraq.

The Canadian military is temporarily relocating some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait due to security concerns, chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance said Tuesday.

The move, which Vance announced in an open letter to the families of Canadian soldiers in Iraq that was posted to Twitter, follows the lead of Germany and several other allies who have withdrawn some of their troops.

“Over the coming days, and as a result of Coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait,” Vance wrote. “Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.”

Canada has about 500 soldiers in Iraq, most of whom are there to help train local forces to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, including about 200 with a NATO mission in the south of the country and upwards of 200 special-forces soldiers in the north.

Vance did not specify how many Canadian troops were being pulled out of Iraq.

“Naturally, the work we are doing on these missions, and the future of operations in Iraq, remain conditional on maintaining a sufficiently secure and productive operational environment,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Western troops in Iraq have been on high alert since the killing of an Iranian general by a U.S. drone at the Baghdad airport on Friday night.

The death of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was seen as the second-most powerful person in Iran, has raised fears of Iranian reprisals. Iraq’s parliament and outgoing prime minister have called for the forced withdrawal of all western troops from the country.

The Canadian mission has also been caught in the middle of confusion surrounding U.S. intentions in Iraq.

A leaked letter from the U.S. general commanding the anti-ISIL coalition to Iraq’s defence ministry on Monday suggested the coalition, to which Canada belongs, was preparing to pack up and withdraw from the country.

But U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Americans’ top general, Gen. Mark Milley, insisted no decision had been made.

Canada is not the first country to relocate troops from Iraq this week. Germany, Croatia and Romania have also reportedly started moving some or all of their forces out of the country.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car
Next story
Highway 3, Kootenay Pass closed due to avalanche hazard

Just Posted

A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

The Dynamiters stats for the last decade: 2010/11 season 18 wins 28… Continue reading

2019 Hunting and Wildlife Management Summary

F.J. Hurtak looks back on the hunting season that was, and what’s afoot in 2020

Mainroad issues winter storm advisory

Elk Valley expected to get the worst of it

RDEK seeks volunteer of year nominations

The Regional District of East Kootenay (FDEK) is looking for nominees for… Continue reading

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

After nearly two years of planning, Teck now officially owns the Kimberley… Continue reading

GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

RCMP seek driver of car reportedly seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Most Read