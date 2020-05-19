The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend the ban on non-essential travel across the border by 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (May 19) at his daily address from the steps of Rideau Cottage.

This is the second time the border closure has been extended and will remain in effect until June 21. Trudeau said the newly extended agreement will operate under the same rules as it has before, with just trade and other essential travel continuing to be allowed.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since mid-March to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The U.S. has become the latest hotspot for COVID-19. According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. has more than 1.5 million of the world’s 4.8 million cases. In comparison, Canada had 79,411 as of Tuesday morning.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, several premiers, including B.C.’s, had publicly and privately put pressure on Ottawa to keep borders closed.

Trudeau declined to speculate about what the Canada–U.S. border would look like past June 21.

“The decisions we are making are very much made week to week in this crisis,” he said.

Trudeau said the further border closure gives Canada time to increase its contact tracing and other measures to ensure new flare ups don’t come from abroad.

READ MORE: Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Just Posted

Kimberley Rotary continues service above self

The Rotary Club of Kimberley is still very active during Covid–19 The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

WildSafeBC reporting uptick in raccoon sightings in Kimberley, Cranbrook

Food-conditioned and human habituated raccoons become bolder around humans

MP Morrison endorses O’Toole for Tory leadership

Conservative leadership candidate says he sees eye-to-eye with Morrison on a ‘bunch of issues’

Kimberley Public Library offering curbside materials pickup

the COVID-19 pandemic is causing all sorts of businesses and services to… Continue reading

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Most Read