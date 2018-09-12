Canada wide warrant issued for B.C. sex offender

James Pike was convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman

A man convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman has walked away from a Vancouver halfway house.

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating James Allan Pike, a 46-year old, who is wanted for breaching his conditions on Tuesday morning.

Pike is serving a long-term supervision order following a violent sexual assault in 2001. He has been living in a Vancouver halfway house and failed to return as required on Sept. 11. Corrections Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

According to an article published in the Kamloops Daily News in 2010, Pike was declared a dangerous offender but won a new sentence hearing in the B.C. Court of Appeal. That was following convictions for uttering threats, possession of a weapon and assaulting police officers.

Pike is described as white, 5’8”, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Vancouver Police said he was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and was carrying a large backpack.

Anyone who sees Pike, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.

