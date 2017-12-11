Canada’s only commercial spaceport hopes to launch 12 rockets per year

Nova Scotia’s rocket launch site hopes to eventually host 12 launches per year

The developers of Canada’s only commercial spaceport are hoping Nova Scotia’s eastern shore will eventually be the site of as many as a dozen rocket launches annually.

Proponents of the project gathered in a Halifax boardroom this morning to plan the next steps, which will rely first on the province approving an environmental assessment plan.

Stephen Matier, president of Maritime Launch Services Ltd., said the goal is to break ground by mid-May, and to begin launching satellites from the $200-million project near Canso in 2020.

The consortium of three American firms is working with the Ukrainian-based Yuzhnoye Design to create the launch complex at the site in Guysborough County.

Maksym Degtiarov, a rocket designer with Yuzhnoye, said in an interview that the firm is capable of producing up to a dozen rockets annually to blast off from the site.

However, Matier says it will be fewer than that in the early years, with the initial goal of putting one to three satellites into orbit in the first year of operations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church
Next story
Pipe bomb explodes in NYC subway

Just Posted

Turkey time in Kimberley

Large flocks of wild turkeys are being spotted in Kimberley again, with… Continue reading

Site C dam goes ahead, cost up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan approves completion of B.C.’s costliest project

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns for Two Nights in Cranbrook this January

Devotees of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be pleased… Continue reading

A big win over the Thunder Cats

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters had a lone game this weekend, a… Continue reading

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Red Scorpion associates cuffed in drug-trafficking bust

Kamloops RCMP lay charges in connection to Red Scorpion drug trafficking ring

Emergency response ‘well executed’ in B.C. carbon monoxide poisoning

Emergency Health Services talks about how first responders dealt with this ‘mass casualty event’

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Putin declares victory on visit to air base in Syria

Declaring a victory in Syria, Putin on Monday visited a Russian military air base in the country and announced a partial pullout of Russian forces from the Mideast nation.

Pipe bomb explodes in NYC subway

Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4

Toronto FC to hold victory parade following MLS Cup championship

Toronto FC to hold downtown victory parade following MLS Cup championship

Canada’s only commercial spaceport hopes to launch 12 rockets per year

Nova Scotia’s rocket launch site hopes to eventually host 12 launches per year

Most Read