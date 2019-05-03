The Canadian accent has been ranked 13th sexiest in the world according to a new survey by Big 7 Travel. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

There’s something to be said for Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Blood Diamond, with an even hotter South African accent — can you see this reporter’s bias coming out — but how does the Canadian accent hold up?

Big 7 Travel just released the Top 50 Sexiest Accents in the World, after polling 1.5 million readers from 60 different countries around the world, and not surprisingly the South African accent comes in at number two, just after the Kiwi accent.

READ ALSO: Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Unfortunately the Canadian accent didn’t even crack the top 10, but with contenders like Italian, Spanish and French it’s easy to see why we were bumped to 13th place.

“Not to be mistaken for American, Canadians speak with subtle vowels and lots of ‘eh’,” states the list.

We can now add our accents to the list of Canadian claims to fame with maple syrup and igloos. This might even be your next pickup line while abroad — or even if the line fails, you’ll have the accent to fall back on. Not to mention, our southern neighbours didn’t even make the list — sorry guys.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Here’s who else made the top 15:

1. Kiwi (New Zealand)

2. South African

3. Irish

4. Italian

5. Australian

6. Scottish

7. French

8. Spanish

9. Southern United States

10. Brazilian Portuguese

11. Czech

12. Queen’s English

13. Canadian

14. Hungarian

15. Ukrainian


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning
Next story
Canadian psychiatrist advises doctors on how to help patients during Ramadan

Just Posted

Small grass fire near Fairmont likely human caused

In another reminder that it continues to be very dry out there,… Continue reading

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Transboundary Conference scholarships available for post-secondary students, non-profits

Apply for a scholarship of up to $400 to attend One River, One Future conference in Kimberley.

Columbia Basin Trust commits to $1.5M partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC

Students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer.

Kimberley photographer wins 2nd in national competition

Dunja Bond came in second place in the Canada-wide portrait competition.

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Fallen East Kootenay workers remembered

There were five work-related deaths in the East Kootenay last year, and 131 in B.C.

Waking the Garden Up – Volunteer workbee at Kimberley Community Garden

The Kimberley Community Garden (aka Open Gate Garden) on Rotary Drive has… Continue reading

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech

Facebook has banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, among others

Most Read