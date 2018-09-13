Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

Members of the armed forces are being pulled back from B.C. communities hit hardest by wildfires, as the season starts to cool down.

The provincial government has notified Public Safety Canada that there is no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security.

That includes troops, personnel, air crafts and equipment supplied by the federal government.

Since being requested to help combat fires on Aug. 13, 400 soldiers and other personnel were deployed to areas hardest hit across the province.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

READ MORE: Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

READ MORE: Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

“As we shift our focus toward long-term recovery, I want to express my appreciation and my heartfelt thanks to the volunteers and organizations that stepped up in a time of need to stand with their neighbours and communities,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a news release Thursday.

This year’s wildfires surpassed 2017’s devastating season for hectares burned, at more than 1.4 million hectares burned.

There are still an estimated 372 active wildfires burning across the province.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help
Next story
Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

Just Posted

Sandra Roberts seeks second term

Sandra Roberts will be seeking her second term on Council, and asks… Continue reading

Kimberley, Cranbrook celebrate Games arrival with opening ceremony

With a day of competition under its belt, the 2018 55+BC Games… Continue reading

Kimberley invited to take a Coffee Break to support local dementia services

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is… Continue reading

Kyle Dalum running for City Council

Kyle Dalum is a man who believes in being prepared. Therefore, when… Continue reading

Images of Day 1 of the 55+ Games

Today marks the first day of competition for 55+ B.C. Games participants and Kimberley

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

B.C. municipalities want convicted politicians removed from office

Terrace and Pitt Meadows UBCM resolutions also call for action upon charges being laid

Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days

U.S. and Canadian researchers last saw J50 on Friday, Sept. 7, and have since spotted her JPod

Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

Campfires will be permitted, but open burning restrictions still apply

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence’s leading edge lash Carolinas

Forecasters warn that the widening storm — and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day — will bring seawater surging onto land and torrential downpours.

Humboldt Broncos player joins his hometown Saskatoon Blades as coaching assistant

One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has joined his hometown Western Hockey League team as an assistant to the coaches.

Vancouver Park Board considers motion to identify, recognize First Nation names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

Most Read