Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria. (Google Maps)

Canadian citizen kidnapped in Nigeria: Global Affairs Canada

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

Global Affairs also says consular services are being provided to the family of the Canadian, who has not been identified.

International media reports cite a military spokesman saying a Canadian and a Scottish oil worker were kidnapped off a rig in the Niger Delta on Saturday.

Reuters and CNN report Major Ibrahim Abubakar saying troops are searching the area for the workers and their abductors.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and foreign workers are often targets.

READ MORE: Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Court orders second WestJet employee to testify in competition probe
Next story
Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Just Posted

Update on Kimberley’s 4th Avenue project

Installation of underground utilities begins this week

WATCH: Bob McWhinnie Day 2019

Every year the community gathers to remember Bob McWhinnie and raise funds for the skate park.

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

NAIT students tour Kimberley Underground Mining Railway

The railway will open to the public on Victoria Day weekend.

Kimberley organizations receive funding through CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Close to 40 organizations benefit from over $100K allocated to City of Kimberley.

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Most Read