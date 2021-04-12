A pedestrian walks past signage at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris

A pedestrian walks past signage at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris

Canadian court rejects appeal by Google Canada in long-running patent case

Google Canada and its parent companies are defendants in court action by Paid Search Engine Tools LLC

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal brought by Google Canada, saying its request would only delay a trial about a patent case filed against the search engine company.

The 3-0 decision written by Justice Yves de Montigny said it would be better to have the central issues go ahead and be considered by the trial judge, rather than be delayed by Google’s appeal on a secondary matter.

Google Canada and its parent companies are defendants in an action brought to the Federal Court in 2018 by Paid Search Engine Tools LLC, which is seeking compensation for the use of intellectual property that is covered by a Canadian patent.

Paid Search Engine Tools, or PSET, claims that it has patent rights to some of the technology used by Google’s search engine to manage online advertising.

PSET has also pursued similar patent cases against Google, Microsoft and Yahoo in U.S. courts.

The Federal Court is expected to conduct the trial by remote video, because of public health restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CourtGoogle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More COVID cases identified in Kimberley over the weekend
Next story
Alexa’s drums: Behind every overdose statistic is a story

Just Posted

Alexa Vanoni passed away in January, 2021 and her father Blair donated her drum set to Selkirk Secondary where she went to school and played in the music program.
Alexa’s drums: Behind every overdose statistic is a story

April 14 marks five years since the opioid crisis was declared a… Continue reading

Seabird Community and Coquihalla Elementary schools have had recent COVID-19 exposures. (File image)
More COVID cases identified in Kimberley over the weekend

Mayor McCormick will confirm numbers with Interior Health this morning

Selkirk art students have been learning about the changing seas while creating a mural. Submitted
Selkirk Secondary school mural project

The changing seas, coral reef mural

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

.
Four active COVID-19 cases in Kimberley as of Friday, April 9

Mayor McCormick says he and all other EK mayors are advocating for opening up the vaccination process

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

—Image: contributed
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Part of the massive mess left behind in a Spallumcheen rental home owned by Wes Burden, whose tenants bolted from the property in the middle of the night. Burden is now facing a hefty cleaning and repair bill as a result. (Photo submitted)
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces

Spallumcheen rental rooms filled with junk, human and animal feces; landlord scared to rent again

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

Most Read