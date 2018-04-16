Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene battled the elements to finish third in the women’s race Monday at the 2018 Boston Marathon.

The 41-year-old mother of three from Strathroy, Ont., finished in a time of two hours 44 minutes 20 seconds.

Desiree Linden of the United states won in 2:39:54.

Times were slower than usual due to persistent rain in Boston.

The only Canadian to win the race was Jacqueline Gareau in 1980.

Canada also earned a top-10 finish in the men’s race, with Hamilton’s Reid Coolsaet finishing ninth in 2:25:02

Yuki Kawauchi finished first to earn Japan’s first Boston Marathon title since 1987.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged
Next story
Only three caribou left in South Selkirk herd

Just Posted

Only three caribou left in South Selkirk herd

Wildsight is calling for immediate action on habitat protection.

Dynamiter’s season ends with bronze at Cyclone Taylor

JOSH LOCKHART After losing to the Campbell River Storm at the Cyclone… Continue reading

Passenger dies of injuries from King Street crash

Cranbrook RCMP Continue to Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident

Dynamiters take the must win game against Richmond

Next up Campbell River

Kimberley City Council approves update to Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan

The update will allow for more flexibility within time frames for special event applications.

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Protesters regroup in Trans Mountain blockade effort

Alberta, federal governments move to force pipeline project to continue

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Most Read