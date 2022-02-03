Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016. The Department of National Defence says dozens of Canadian Armed Forces members who refused to get vaccinated have now been kicked out of the military. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian military cuts dozens of unvaccinated troops, puts hundreds more on notice

Notices were given to 246 others, the first step toward forcing service members out of uniform

The Department of National Defence says dozens of Canadian Armed Forces members who refused to get vaccinated have now been kicked out of the military.

Release proceedings have started for hundreds of others facing the same fate, unless they roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 shot.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered all military personnel be fully vaccinated by mid-December.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says 58 troops have since been kicked out of service for refusing to get their jabs.

Notices were given to 246 others, which is the first step toward forcing service members out of uniform.

Another 66 unvaccinated troops have voluntarily left the Canadian Armed Forces, which has been dealing with a personnel shortage already exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vast majority of federal public servants comply with mandatory vaccination policy

CoronavirusMilitaryvaccines

Previous story
Man facing charges in rollover crash back in B.C. after allegedly fleeing to Quebec
Next story
Family reeling after little-known drug Kratom contributes to B.C. man’s fatal overdose

Just Posted

A GoFundMe has been started by two Kimberley locals, who hope to raise money for a reward to be issued by local authorities to witnesses who come forward with information leading to an arrest in the Kimberley Alpine Resort arson investigation. Paul Rodgers photo.
GoFundMe started to raise reward money to assist in search for Kimberley Alpine Resort arsonist

The Kimberley Dynamiters are one point behind the Columbia Valley Rockies in the Eddie Mountain Division. Paul Rodgers/Kimberley Bulletin file
Tight race in Eddie Mountain Division as playoffs loom

LKB Director Heather Suttie took part in the Polar Plunge on Jan. 27. (Submitted)
Pandemic Plunge: Lower Kootenay Band staff brave frigid river waters

COVID-19 case counts between Jan. 23-29, per BC CDC.
COVID-19 case counts dip slightly in East Kootenay