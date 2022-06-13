Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia
Next story
Flood warning issued for Elk River

Just Posted

After her friends, family and fans rallied behind her with their votes, Heather Gemmell has been selected as one of three Fan Favourite winners in the CBC SearchLight Contest, entering her into the next phase with 97 other musicians from across the country en route to the grand prize. Photo courtesy of Heather Gemmell Music.
Kimberley’s Gemmell wins Fan Favourite advancing her to next phase of CBC Searchlight Contest

Areas in the southern interior of British Columbia are under flood watch (orange) or high streamflow advisory (yellow). Photo courtesy River Forecast Centre.
East Kootenay under flood watch, high flows forecasted in West Kootenay

Frank Morro and his nephew Frank Magro, before Morro went off to war
Finding Frank Morro

Kimberley Rotary served up the food at the pre-school event. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary assists at Ready, Set, Learn event