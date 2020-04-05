Coral Princess cruise crew members looks from their balcony at PortMiami as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, March 5, 2020 in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Canadians aboard COVID-19 stricken cruise ship to start coming home today

The Coral Princess arrived in Miami Saturday with 97 Canadian passengers and two Canadian crew members aboard

Canadians aboard another COVID-19 stricken cruise ship are expected to start coming home today.

The Coral Princess arrived in Miami Saturday with 97 Canadian passengers and two Canadian crew members aboard, and Princess Cruises said disembarkation of guests who are fit to fly would begin Sunday.

The company has said that a dozen people on board have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while others are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Canada’s COVID-19 caseload grew by 1,471 Saturday for a total of 14,018 confirmed and presumptive cases, while the virus-related death toll rose by 46, to 233.

READ MORE: Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

But amid that grim news, there was also some cause for optimism. British Columbia medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the curve in the number of cases in her province appears to be flattening.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at his daily briefing yesterday that Canada would be receiving “millions” of desperately needed surgical-grade N95 masks in the next 48 hours by a chartered cargo flight.

Trudeau also said he planned to speak with Donald Trump in the coming days in hopes of persuading the U.S. president to rescind a White House-ordered ban on exports of key COVID-19 medical supplies to Canada and abroad.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is giving more financial support aimed at helping the country’s most vulnerable survive the pandemic.

Trudeau announced $40 million for Women and Gender Equality Canada Saturday, with up to $30 million to address immediate needs of shelters and sexual assault centres.

Another $10 million will go to Indigenous Services Canada’s network of 46 emergency shelters and $157.5 million will go toward addressing the needs of Canadians experiencing homelessness.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says Canadians on two stranded cruise ships will be heading home

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCruise Ships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away
Next story
COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

Just Posted

Truck destroyed in fire after collision near Moyie

Cranbrook RCMP along with East Kootenay Traffic Services attended a Motor Vehicle… Continue reading

Kimberley provides clarification on role of bylaw officer in enforcing COVID-19 protocols

The office of Minister of Public Safety and the Solicitor General provided… Continue reading

East Kootenay family doctors now available for telephone, video appointments

To book a virtual appointment, call your family’s medical clinic and staff will walk you through the process.

RDEK calls on province for clarity, stronger measures for inter-community travel

The Regional District of East Kootenay has passed a resolution urging the… Continue reading

Kimberley Elks continue to support community

In February, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was able to assist with… Continue reading

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Most Read