Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall, says Fraser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall, says Fraser.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

New design unveiled for Canada’s passport, including security updates and colourful new pages

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.

He announced the news at an event to unveil a new design for Canada’s passport, which includes updated security features and colourful new pages.

Fraser says Canadians will be able to upload the necessary documents and passport photo on a secure government website.

Those applying for new passports, including children, will still need to go through the traditional application process with Service Canada.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the digital option is a result of the lessons learned last year when the department was swamped with passport applications, which led to long lines and even longer waits for people to get their documents.

She says the vast majority of applications the government receives are for new passports, but she expects a surge in passport renewals over the next year as the first 10-year passports issued in 2013 are set to expire.

READ MORE: Canada’s passport application backlog now ‘virtually eliminated,’ minister says

Federal Politicspassportstravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘As necessary as toilet paper and soap’: Federal workplaces required to provide menstrual products
Next story
Women inappropriately touched in 2 groping incidents: RCMP

Just Posted

Angel Flight East Kootenay is set to receive $300,000 in funding from the provincial government. Photo submitted.
Province grants $300K to Angel Flight East Kootenay

A journalist is silhouetted before the Teck Resources special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A mining analyst says an apparent effort by industry veteran Pierre Lassonde to buy Teck Resources' coal business could disrupt Glencore's push to take over the Canadian firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reported Lassonde bid for Teck coal could thwart Glencore: analyst

Oscar Hamilton and Rhiannon Kowalchuk practice their roles as Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko in Mount Baker Secondary School’s upcoming production of “Grease.” (Beth Turcon photo)
Know it All: Upcoming dance showcase, high school musicals

Campbell McLean of the Kimberley Dynamiters commits to Maryville University Saints for next season. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters’ Campbell McLean commits to Maryville University Saints

Pop-up banner image