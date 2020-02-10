Pictured is a screen shot of a fire that has broken out at the old saw mill site in Canal Flats. The live video was recorded and posted to Facebook via Dylan Agnew.

Canal Flats Fire Department on scene of large fire at old saw mill site

Little information available at this time.

A fire has broken out at the old Canal Flats Saw Mill site. On Monday, February 10, 2020 a spokesperson for the Village of Canal Flats confirmed that the Canal Flats Fire Department is on scene at the fire.

At this time, they are not sure how many buildings are involved. There are several companies that currently run out of the old mill site. The spokesperson for the Village also said that it is a “large fire”.

The Fire Department was unable to respond to requests for comment as they are currently on scene. More information to come as it becomes available.

Live video courtesy of Facebook/Dylan Agnew.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 47 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Metro Vancouver ports
Next story
Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Canal Flats Fire Department on scene of large fire at old saw mill site

Little information available at this time.

Dynamiters split weekend games

With Friday’s win the Nitros clinch the Conference championship for the third straight year

January precipitation deepens snowpack in B.C.’s mountains

Most of the province now has higher-than-normal snowpack levels

Church Avenue affordable housing project in Kimberley officially open

The Kimberley Seniors Project Society, BC Housing, the Government of Canada and… Continue reading

ICBC changes ‘smoke and mirror’s’ says BC Liberal MLA Clovechok

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, the provincial government announced changes to ICBC,… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read