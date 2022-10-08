Candidates for school trustee state their case at forum

At the All Candidates Forum on Monday, Oct. 3, candidates for Area 2 Kimberley School Trustee as well as City Council had a chance to tell the crowd what they are all about.

Incumbent Sandra Smail said she has a profound interest in education and stressed the importance of setting up a system that’s inclusive for all students regardless of their abilities.

She also touched on the ever-pertinent subject of truth and reconciliation, mentioning how she is just six months older than Sophie Pierre, former chief of aq’am.

“She went to that school, she’s about six months younger than I am and I think about the difference in education that I received as opposed to the education that she received and the harm that arose out of that system, is something that I have seen in my career,” Smail said. “The inter-generational harm that happened there. And so that’s something that is going to exercise us for some time to come and I look forward to being part of that process.”

Trustee Betty Lou Barrett is a rancher who lives just outside of town is a trustee as was her grandfather and her mother. She said wants to be a trustee because she doesn’t want to see anyone left behind and spoke to the anxiety she hears about in classrooms today.

“Teachers are the experts in her classrooms today, they really honestly know every child,” Barrett said. “They know how those children work and where we’re going with it, but we need guidance from our school district, we need guidance from the board, and we need funding. Funding is huge, let’s make sure it goes where it’s needed.”

She added that “education is a gift” and children need to be given the right and opportunity to work, play and be in their community so they have every choice available when they graduate. Funding, she said, needs to be in part put towards special needs students, Indigenous students and technology, but added students also need a break from technology as well.

Up next was incumbent Ron McRae, who has spent a large portion of his life living in Kimberley.

He said much has been done over his four years on the board to “remain committed to enhancing equity and inclusion for all learners, particularly Indigenous learners.”

“Renewed relationship with our Indigenous community based on recognition of the right to mututal respect and cooperation and partnership will certainly help in our committment to closing the gap,” he said.

He said this district is very progressive and feels he has much to offer in their pursuit of excellence for the students.

He said he was impressed with how the school district responded to COVID, in creating safe and supportive environments for students and staff to continue their learning journeys.

“We now must be prepared to mitigate the after effects of COVID including, but not limited to the mental health of students, staff and their families,” he said.

His final point touched on the new cutting edge services to early learners, and said the district is moving forward on implementing the new mandates from the Ministry of Education and is excited at the prospect of being involved for the next four years.

Darryl Oakley, who worked for two decades as a teacher, had three main things he touched on to encourage people to vote him in as a school trustee.

First was governance and he spoke about his long history on Kimberley City Council, open communication, and community networking, all with the intent of enabling students to grow.

He said he would be a strong voice for the Kimberley zone and would be ready to work with a board of nine people and has tons of experience with it.

“The one thing that I would bring to that table is a voice,” he said. “It’s great that they’re getting a new school in Invermere, but what about Kimberley? And that voice would always be there.”

Roxanne McIntosh was the last candidate for trustee to speak. Born and raised in Kimberley, McIntosh went through the school system through Lindsay Park, to McKim, to Selkirk and has a career in teaching for the past 20 years.

She said she is running because she wants to do more in her community. She has a son in grade 3 at Lindsay Park, and she said she feels like her education and her experiences could be useful as a school trustee.

She said the biggest challenge for education is students being disengaged from their learning.

“They’re dealing with having those automatic rewards and automatic answers, through gaming systems, getting those rewards instantly,” McIntosh said.

She said that by taking a step back and utilizing outdoor education it will help students build their patience, because they won’t get those immediate answers.

“Through that process they’re doing real-world learning which is essential into them becoming lifelong learners, which I think is where everyone should be at.”

Finally she said the biggest educational issue in SD6 is the growing student population and classroom sizes.

“By foreseeing the continued growth of the population I think we can be better prepared to adjust and make better decisions now, so those issues won’t arise.”



