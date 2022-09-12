Candidates set for Kimberley municipal/RDEK/school board election

Don McCormick will run unopposed for Mayor in October. The deadline for nomination papers to be filed has now passed.Bulletin file

Candidates running in the October municipal elections had until Friday, September 9, 2022 to declare their intentions to run for city council, school board and regional district director.

With the deadline now past, here are Kimberley’s candidates:

For Mayor :

Incumbent Don McCormick. He will run unopposed.

For Council:

Sue Cairns

Kevin Dunnebacke

Craig Janzen

Woody Maguire

Incumbent Jason McBain

Incumbent Sandra Roberts

Steven Royer

Andrew Skalen

The referendum question put before Kimberley voters is:

Are you in favour of City Council adopting the City of Kimberley Wastewater Treatment Plant Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2703, 2022, which authorizes the City of Kimberley to borrow up to thirty five million dollars ($35,000,000) to be repaid over a period not to exceed thirty years (30) in order to finance the costs of constructing a wastewater treatment facility and associated infrastructure?

Residents are invited to a Public Information Session on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall. City staff will outline the project and budget and answer questions on the proposed Wastewater Treatment Plant.

For Area E Director RDEK:

Nowell Berg

Incumbent Jane Walter

For Area 2 Kimberley School Trustee:

Donna Andrews

Incumbent Betty Lou Barrett

Incumbent Ron McRae

Roxanne McIntosh

Darryl Oakley

Incumbent Sandra Smail



